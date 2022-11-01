Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 140,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. 84,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,419. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.