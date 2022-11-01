Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 140,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.20. 84,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,419. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.