Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.11. 16,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.24.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.