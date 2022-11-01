Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 117.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VO stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $205.33. 8,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.47 and a 200-day moving average of $208.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

