Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 71,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 228,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. 219,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,749. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

