Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VTI stock opened at $194.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.