Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $139.00 million-$142.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.54 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $9.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 450,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.31.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.