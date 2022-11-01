Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.81.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.08. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

