Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Rating) were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Velan Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

Velan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

Featured Articles

