Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

