VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $543.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.15.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
