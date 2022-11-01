VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $543.98 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.15.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

VEON Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in VEON by 44.2% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,401,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,017 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 89.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,890 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

