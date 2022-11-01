VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 11.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 3,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
VEON Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $582.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.