VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Trading Up 11.5%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 3,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

VEON Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.64 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

