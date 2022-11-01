Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $42.63 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $42.63 million and $8.50 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001268 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.