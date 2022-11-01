Verasity (VRA) Reaches Market Cap of $41.91 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. Verasity has a market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

