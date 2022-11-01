Viad (VVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $319.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.28 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Price Performance

Shares of VVI opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. Viad has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viad by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 19.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.