Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of VMEO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 2,481,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.48. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $35.23.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,373,000 after buying an additional 1,126,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 252.3% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,296,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,200,000 after buying an additional 8,090,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after buying an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 439,222 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

