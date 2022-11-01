Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Cowen

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Cowen to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.
Vimeo Stock Performance
Shares of VMEO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 2,481,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,309. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $614.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.48. Vimeo has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $35.23.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
