Vimeo (VMEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Vimeo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 20.85%. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vimeo stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 22.6% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 57.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

