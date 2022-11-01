Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s 2nd Largest Position

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,831,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,469,662 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.7% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,526,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.70.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.