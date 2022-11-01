Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $22.87

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $22.25. Vitru shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 951 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitru from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $509.76 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vitru

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTRU. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vitru by 175.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vitru by 160.4% in the second quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vitru by 14.2% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,705,000 after buying an additional 510,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.