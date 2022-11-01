voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of VJET stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. 4,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,596. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.
