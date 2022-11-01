Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,621 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 173,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $133.35. The stock has a market cap of $386.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

