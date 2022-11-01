Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $385.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

