Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €99.00 Price Target

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($101.02) target price by Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 136.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SAE. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €41.95 ($42.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.40 and its 200 day moving average is €73.26. The company has a market cap of $759.09 million and a PE ratio of -10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a 1 year high of €165.70 ($169.08).

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.