Waste Connections (WCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect Waste Connections to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 358,587 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

