Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.66-3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. Waters also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.85-$11.95 EPS.

Waters stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.41. 4,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

