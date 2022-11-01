Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys 1,318 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $43,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETD opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $648.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

