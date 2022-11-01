Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Autoliv (ALV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV):

10/27/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Autoliv was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/29/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2022 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALV stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. 11,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,581. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Autoliv

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 123,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.27 per share, with a total value of $9,690,295.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,182,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,875,471.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 374,916 shares of company stock worth $29,565,398. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Autoliv by 12.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 132.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 83,896 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 13.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

