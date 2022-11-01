Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after buying an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,629,000 after buying an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,640,000 after buying an additional 133,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,610,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,287,000 after buying an additional 104,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.