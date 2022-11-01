Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.