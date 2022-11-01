Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $448.79 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

