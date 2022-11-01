Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Stock analysts at Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

VLDR traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 3,084,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,101. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $204.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.23. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.56%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 150.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 334.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $9,148,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

