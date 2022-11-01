WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Up 7.8%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.77. 349,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,869,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WeWork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

WeWork Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $549,275. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WeWork by 4,959.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 168,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 164,769 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WeWork by 191.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 70,455 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in WeWork by 133.1% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in WeWork by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

