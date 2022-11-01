WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $52.38 million and $701,532.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00034997 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00269336 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001330 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003413 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004783 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019312 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

