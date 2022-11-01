Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 254,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,558. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $462.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

