WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

