Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

WMB stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.44. 357,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

