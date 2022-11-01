X Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The stock had a trading volume of 832,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,248. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

