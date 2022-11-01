X Square Capital LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for about 1.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $2,268,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,614,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.41. The stock had a trading volume of 70,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.98. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

