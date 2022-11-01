X Square Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $64.88 on Tuesday, hitting $2,368.75. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,898. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,326.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,901.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,680.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

