X Square Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.