X Square Capital LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

X Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $80.81. 156,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,950,039. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.73 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

