X Square Capital LLC Has $799,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

X Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 655,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Finally, Client First Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. 1,739,424 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.