X Square Capital LLC Purchases 138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 179,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.