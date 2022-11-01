X Square Capital LLC Purchases 138 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 179,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,234. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.87 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

