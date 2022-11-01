X Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.95. 115,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.