X Square Capital LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. 133,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

