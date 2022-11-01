X Square Capital LLC Sells 783 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

X Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

