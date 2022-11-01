Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 51700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Xander Resources Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

About Xander Resources

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

