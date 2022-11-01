Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $13.97 on Friday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

