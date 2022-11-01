Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial began coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a top pick rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Xperi Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of XPER opened at $13.97 on Friday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.