XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $74.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Cowen cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after buying an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after buying an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.