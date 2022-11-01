Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.85.

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.42. 46,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,759. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

