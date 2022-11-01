Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $50.40

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $50.40 or 0.00246221 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $786.71 million and approximately $63.14 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00084273 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,608,300 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

